Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CDXS Buys 55,000 Shares

Management Inc. Opaleye, a 10% owner of $CDXS, bought 55,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $145,398. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 8,955,000 shares of this class of $CDXS stock.
$CDXS Insider Trading Activity
$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 17 purchases buying 1,496,000 shares for an estimated $4,694,608 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,364,128 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,506,890
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 982,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,688,184
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 815,578 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,890,307
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY removed 800,000 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,464,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 726,873 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,467,184
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 500,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,385,000
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 388,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,851,446
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.