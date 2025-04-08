Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CCO Buys 2,500,000 Shares

ARTURO R MORENO, a 10% owner of $CCO, bought 2,500,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $2,350,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.6%. Following this trade, they now own 57,432,534 shares of this class of $CCO stock.

$CCO Insider Trading Activity

$CCO insiders have traded $CCO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTURO R MORENO has made 8 purchases buying 7,415,472 shares for an estimated $8,278,243 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W BENJAMIN MORELAND purchased 800,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,000

SCOTT WELLS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $63,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CCO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.