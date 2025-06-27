Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CCCXU Buys 300,000 Shares

Sponsor X LLC Churchill, a 10% owner of $CCCXU, bought 300,000 shares of the company on 05-15-2025 for an estimated $3,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 300,000 shares of this class of $CCCXU stock.

$CCCXU Insider Trading Activity

$CCCXU insiders have traded $CCCXU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCCXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL STUART KLEIN (See Remarks) purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,000,000

SPONSOR X LLC CHURCHILL purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,000,000

