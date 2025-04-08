Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CBRL Buys 105,900 Shares

CAPITAL CORP GMT, a 10% owner of $CBRL, bought 105,900 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $3,806,045. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 2,452,200 shares of this class of $CBRL stock.

$CBRL Insider Trading Activity

$CBRL insiders have traded $CBRL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL CORP GMT purchased 105,900 shares for an estimated $3,806,045

$CBRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $CBRL stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBRL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/15/2024

$CBRL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CBRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $55.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Jim Kelleher from Argus Research set a target price of $52.0 on 11/18/2024

