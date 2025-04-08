Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CBRL Buys 105,900 Shares

CAPITAL CORP GMT, a 10% owner of $CBRL, bought 105,900 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $3,806,045. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 2,452,200 shares of this class of $CBRL stock.
$CBRL Insider Trading Activity
$CBRL insiders have traded $CBRL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL CORP GMT purchased 105,900 shares for an estimated $3,806,045
$CBRL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $CBRL stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 462,542 shares (+151.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,449,970
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 270,013 shares (+167.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,272,887
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 269,642 shares (+626.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,253,276
- TOWLE & CO added 256,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,574,923
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 221,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,710,657
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 184,664 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,761,339
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 174,167 shares (+323.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,206,467
$CBRL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBRL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/15/2024
$CBRL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CBRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $55.0 on 03/10/2025
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 12/05/2024
- Jim Kelleher from Argus Research set a target price of $52.0 on 11/18/2024
