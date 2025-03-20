Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CAUD Buys 3,332,875 Shares

Ventures I, LLC Abri, a 10% owner of $CAUD, bought 3,332,875 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $333,287. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 139,886,226 shares of this class of $CAUD stock.

$CAUD Insider Trading Activity

$CAUD insiders have traded $CAUD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAUD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURES I, LLC ABRI has made 3 purchases buying 4,756,259 shares for an estimated $475,625 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENIS J. DUNCAN has made 2 purchases buying 80,000 shares for an estimated $33,600 and 0 sales.

$CAUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CAUD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

