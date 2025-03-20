Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CAUD Buys 3,332,875 Shares

Ventures I, LLC Abri, a 10% owner of $CAUD, bought 3,332,875 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $333,287. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 139,886,226 shares of this class of $CAUD stock.
$CAUD Insider Trading Activity
$CAUD insiders have traded $CAUD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAUD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VENTURES I, LLC ABRI has made 3 purchases buying 4,756,259 shares for an estimated $475,625 and 0 sales.
- DENIS J. DUNCAN has made 2 purchases buying 80,000 shares for an estimated $33,600 and 0 sales.
$CAUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CAUD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 827,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $645,574
- CAPITAL SQUARE, LLC added 80,000 shares (+400.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,446
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 58,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,564
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 57,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,162
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 46,026 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,900
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 45,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,438
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,700
