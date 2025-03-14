Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $BATRA Buys 2,760 Shares

JOHN C MALONE, a 10% owner of $BATRA, bought 2,760 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $115,892. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 214,118 shares of this class of $BATRA stock.
$BATRA Insider Trading Activity
$BATRA insiders have traded $BATRA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C MALONE has made 7 purchases buying 84,013 shares for an estimated $3,489,022 and 0 sales.
- CAPITAL GROUP, INC. ASSOCIATED has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $162,576 and 0 sales.
- MARIO J GABELLI purchased 352 shares for an estimated $14,608
- INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,450
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BATRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $BATRA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROAD BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 138,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,837,775
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 103,855 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,237,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 30,306 shares (+218.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,484
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 23,254 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $948,763
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 22,073 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,578
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 21,955 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $895,763
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,399 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,279
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.