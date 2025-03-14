News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $BATRA Buys 2,760 Shares

JOHN C MALONE, a 10% owner of $BATRA, bought 2,760 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $115,892. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 214,118 shares of this class of $BATRA stock.

$BATRA Insider Trading Activity

$BATRA insiders have traded $BATRA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN C MALONE has made 7 purchases buying 84,013 shares for an estimated $3,489,022 and 0 sales.
  • CAPITAL GROUP, INC. ASSOCIATED has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $162,576 and 0 sales.
  • MARIO J GABELLI purchased 352 shares for an estimated $14,608
  • INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,450

$BATRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $BATRA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

