Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $BACK Buys 164,872 Shares

Jorge Ruiz, a 10% owner of $BACK, bought 164,872 shares of the company on 03-22-2024 for an estimated $590,192. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 164,872 shares of this class of $BACK stock.
$BACK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BACK stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 44,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,722
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,051
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 13,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,490
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,272
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 11,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,662
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,022
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,507
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
