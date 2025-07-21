Stocks
ATRA

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ATRA Buys 19,335 Shares

July 21, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Innovation Ltd Panacea, a 10% owner of $ATRA, bought 19,335 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $186,371. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,350,000 shares of this class of $ATRA stock.

$ATRA Insider Trading Activity

$ATRA insiders have traded $ATRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INNOVATION LTD PANACEA purchased 19,335 shares for an estimated $186,371
  • ANHCO NGUYEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,607 shares for an estimated $45,462.
  • YANINA GRANT-HUERTA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $15,000
  • ERIC J HYLLENGREN (EVP, CFO and COO) sold 1,211 shares for an estimated $8,473
  • JILL HENRICH (EVP, Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,059 shares for an estimated $7,409

$ATRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ATRA stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATRA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

