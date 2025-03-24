Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ATAI Buys 1,800,000 Shares

Investment Group Ltd. Apeiron, a 10% owner of $ATAI, bought 1,800,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $2,520,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.4%. Following this trade, they now own 42,369,415 shares of this class of $ATAI stock.
$ATAI Insider Trading Activity
$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON has made 2 purchases buying 12,635,718 shares for an estimated $25,275,007 and 0 sales.
$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 2,264,912 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,012,332
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,912,722 shares (+7249.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,543,920
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 956,553 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,272,215
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 949,373 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,262,666
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 539,830 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $717,973
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 460,018 shares (+1230.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611,823
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 416,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,306
