Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ATAI Buys 10,835,718 Shares

Investment Group Ltd. Apeiron, a 10% owner of $ATAI, bought 10,835,718 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $22,755,007. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.5%. Following this trade, they now own 40,555,215 shares of this class of $ATAI stock.

$ATAI Insider Trading Activity

$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON purchased 10,835,718 shares for an estimated $22,755,007

$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

