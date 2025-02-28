Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ACDC Buys 338,756 Shares

Farris Wilks, a 10% owner of $ACDC, bought 338,756 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $2,347,579. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 34.6%. Following this trade, they now own 1,316,534 shares of this class of $ACDC stock.

$ACDC Insider Trading Activity

$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 7 purchases buying 1,792,330 shares for an estimated $11,400,033 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 368,716 shares for an estimated $2,624,147 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FARRIS WILKS purchased 338,756 shares for an estimated $2,347,579

$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

