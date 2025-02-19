News & Insights

AARD

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $AARD Buys 625,000 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 06:04 pm EST

February 19, 2025 — 06:04 pm EST

Capital Global Life Sciences Fund IV, L.P. Decheng, a 10% owner of $AARD, bought 625,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $10,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 26.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,958,887 shares of this class of $AARD stock.

$AARD Insider Trading Activity

$AARD insiders have traded $AARD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AARD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES FUND IV, L.P. DECHENG has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $20,000,000 and 0 sales.
  • TIEN-LI LEE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,542 shares for an estimated $264,672

