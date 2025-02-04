Insider Move: William T. Dillard III Invests $63K In Dillard's Stock

William T. Dillard III, Senior Vice President at Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), reported an insider buy on February 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: III made a significant move by purchasing 135 shares of Dillard's as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $63,339.

As of Tuesday morning, Dillard's shares are down by 0.62%, currently priced at $458.53.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dillard's

Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings retailer. Its stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segments; Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Key Indicators: Dillard's's Financial Health

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Dillard's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.53% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 43.54%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dillard's's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 7.73.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 11.9 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Dillard's's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.12, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Dillard's's EV/EBITDA ratio at 6.79 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dillard's's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.