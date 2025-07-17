Insider Move: VICTORIA HOLT Invests $158K In Waste Management Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that VICTORIA HOLT, Director at Waste Management (NYSE:WM), made a noteworthy insider purchase on July 16,.

What Happened: HOLT's recent purchase of 696 shares of Waste Management, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $158,301.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Waste Management shares down by 0.31%, trading at $225.16.

All You Need to Know About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

A Deep Dive into Waste Management's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 39.4% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 34.02 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Waste Management's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.98 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 17.65 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Waste Management's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.