Insider Move: Shaun McAlmont Invests $165K In BorgWarner Stock

A significant insider buy by Shaun McAlmont, Director at BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), was executed on May 2, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that McAlmont bought 5,814 shares of BorgWarner, amounting to a total of $165,001.

During Friday's morning session, BorgWarner shares up by 1.65%, currently priced at $29.01.

Discovering BorgWarner: A Closer Look

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financial Insights: BorgWarner

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BorgWarner faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.36% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 19.86% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BorgWarner's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -1.852107.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, BorgWarner adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.51 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.46 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for BorgWarner's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 6.57, BorgWarner presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

