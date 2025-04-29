Insider Move: NEAL GOLDMAN Invests $504K In Weatherford International Stock

On April 28, NEAL GOLDMAN, Director at Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that GOLDMAN bought 12,000 shares of Weatherford International, amounting to a total of $504,528.

Weatherford International shares are trading up 4.18% at $43.88 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Get to Know Weatherford International Better

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International: Financial Performance Dissected

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 31.35% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Weatherford International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.04.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.3, Weatherford International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 6.71 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.59 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.5 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for WFRD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Strong Buy Outperform

