Insider Move: Matthew E Korenberg Exercises Options, Realizing $704K At Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A large exercise of company stock options by Matthew E Korenberg, President & COO at Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on September 24, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Korenberg, President & COO at Ligand Pharmaceuticals, exercised stock options for 14,754 shares of LGND stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The exercise price of the options was $51.8 per share.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are trading down 0.73% at $98.81 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $98.81, this makes Korenberg's 14,754 shares worth $704,336.

Get to Know Ligand Pharmaceuticals Better

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Financial Insights: Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Revenue Growth: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 57.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 93.0%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -2.88.

Debt Management: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 42.68, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.39 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.99, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.