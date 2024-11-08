Insider Move: Jeffrey Niew Exercises Options, Realizing $755K At Knowles

Jeffrey Niew, President & CEO at Knowles (NYSE:KN), reported a large exercise of company stock options on November 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Niew, President & CEO at Knowles, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 157,699 shares of KN as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $755,378.

Knowles shares are trading down 0.47% at $19.08 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $19.08, this makes Niew's 157,699 shares worth $755,378.

Discovering Knowles: A Closer Look

Knowles Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high-performance capacitors, and radio frequency filtering products. It operates in three segments; the Precision Devices segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions, Medtech & Specialty Audio segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications and the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones and audio solutions used in applications. The majority of its revenue comes from the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment.

Knowles: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Knowles's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 44.14%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Knowles exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: Knowles's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 37.59 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.16, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.91, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

