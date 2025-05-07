Insider Move: James W Griffith Invests $184K In Illinois Tool Works Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that James W Griffith, Board Member at Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), made a notable insider purchase on May 6,.

What Happened: Griffith demonstrated confidence in Illinois Tool Works by purchasing 763 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $184,890.

At Wednesday morning, Illinois Tool Works shares are down by 1.13%, trading at $237.17.

Get to Know Illinois Tool Works Better

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works has become a diversified industrial manufacturer through acquisitions and innovations that follow customer needs. ITW operates through seven business segments, with no segment representing more than one fifth of revenue. ITW's automotive OEM segment sells vehicle components; its food equipment segment sells commercial kitchen appliances; its test & measurement and electronics segment sells inspection and analysis equipment; its welding segment sells welding equipment and consumables; its polymers & fluids segment sells industrial and consumer adhesives, solvents, and coatings; its construction products segment sells building fasteners and tools; and its specialty products segment sells medical, packaging, HVAC, and airport ground equipment.

Financial Milestones: Illinois Tool Works's Journey

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Illinois Tool Works's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 43.71% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.39, Illinois Tool Works showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Illinois Tool Works's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Illinois Tool Works's P/E ratio of 21.12 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.51 , Illinois Tool Works's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Illinois Tool Works's EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.79 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Illinois Tool Works's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

