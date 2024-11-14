Insider Move: Alex Haddock Exercises Options, Realizing $208K At Eagle Materials

A large exercise of company stock options by Alex Haddock, Senior Vice President at Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on November 13, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Haddock, Senior Vice President at Eagle Materials, a company in the Materials sector, just exercised stock options worth 1,100 shares of EXP stock with an exercise price of $118.27.

The Thursday morning update indicates Eagle Materials shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $308.25. At this value, Haddock's 1,100 shares are worth $208,978.

Get to Know Eagle Materials Better

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Eagle Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 32.69%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Eagle Materials's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 4.29.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 21.8 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Eagle Materials's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.66 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.83, Eagle Materials presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

