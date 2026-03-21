An Insider Just Sold 10,000 OII Shares Worth $400,000

Key Points

Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary Jennifer Simons sold 10,284 shares directly on Feb. 25, yielding a transaction value of ~$401,000 based on a weighted average price of $38.96 per share.

22.52% of Simons' total holdings were sold in this trade.

Following the transaction, direct holdings were reduced to 35,387 shares, reflecting continued but diminished exposure to Oceaneering International.

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On Feb. 25, 2026, Jennifer Simons, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary at Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), reported the sale of 10,284 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $401,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,284 Shares withheld 6,673 Transaction value $400,665 Post-transaction shares 35,387 Post-transaction value $1.34 million

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Simons’ prior activity?

This sale involved 22.5% of her total holdings, a smaller proportion than the 39% sold in her previous January 2026 transaction, aligning with the declining available share base.

This sale involved 22.5% of her total holdings, a smaller proportion than the 39% sold in her previous January 2026 transaction, aligning with the declining available share base. Did the transaction impact indirect or derivative holdings?

No, the transaction solely affected directly held common stock; Simons retains no indirect or derivative positions in the company post-trade.

No, the transaction solely affected directly held common stock; Simons retains no indirect or derivative positions in the company post-trade. How has Simons' ownership profile changed following this transaction?

Direct common stock holdings declined to 35,387 shares (down from 74,826 prior to January 2026), maintaining continued insider exposure but at a reduced level in line with recent administrative sales cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.78 billion Net income (TTM) $353.76 million Employees 11,100 1-year price change 70.81%

Company snapshot

Provides engineered services, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea robotics, manufactured products, and digital solutions for the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors.

Generates revenue through project-based contracts, equipment sales, maintenance services, and recurring software and analytics solutions, with a diversified portfolio across subsea operations and asset management.

Serves global energy producers, government agencies, defense contractors, and industrial clients seeking advanced subsea, robotics, and integrity management solutions.

Oceaneering International is a diversified provider of engineered products and services, specializing in subsea robotics and automation solutions for complex offshore and industrial environments. The company leverages a broad portfolio—spanning robotics, manufactured products, and digital asset management—to serve energy, defense, and government customers worldwide.

Oceaneering's competitive advantage lies in its technological expertise, scale, and ability to deliver integrated solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety for clients operating in challenging environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Simons’ $400,000 sale in February was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a contract that allows company insiders to transact shares of their company on a pre-arranged basis. Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are common defenses against insider trading charges.

That said, it’s been a strong year for Oceaneering International’s stock, which had climbed 70% year over year on the date of the transaction. The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 18. Revenue decreased 6% in the fourth quarter year over year, while operating income decreased 16% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 11%. Net income increased 217%, partially due to a discrete tax benefit. Yet despite the challenging quarter, full-year results were positive, with revenue of $2.5 billion increasing 5% year over year, operating income of $305 million increasing 24%, net income of $354 million increasing 140%, and adjusted EBITDA up 16%.

Oceaneering International primarily serves the offshore energy industry, though its aerospace and defense operations have been growing recently. The stock may continue to see pronounced movement as storylines surrounding oil, energy, and international conflicts play out in the global markets.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.