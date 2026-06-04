This Insider Just Bought 21,000 Shares of Evertec for $491,000 After a 36% Drop

Key Points

Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo acquired 21,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $491,000 on May 11, 2026.

The purchase increased his direct holdings by 17.32%, raising his position from 121,214 to 142,214 shares.

All shares are held directly, with no indirect or derivative ownership reported post-transaction.

This is Vizcarrondo's first open-market buy in at least two years, contrasting with a recent pattern of net selling and marking a reversal in capacity-driven holding reductions.

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Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo reported the open-market purchase of 21,000 shares at around $23.37 per share on May 11, for a total value of approximately $491,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares traded 21,000 Shares acquired in open-market purchase Transaction value $490,772.10 Based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.37 per share) Post-transaction shares (direct) 142,214 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.27 million Based on 5/11/26 market close ($23.02)

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Vizcarrondo's historical transaction pattern at Evertec?

This is his first reported open-market buy after a period marked by four sales totaling 96,013 shares over the last two years, reversing a net selling trend.

This is his first reported open-market buy after a period marked by four sales totaling 96,013 shares over the last two years, reversing a net selling trend. What proportion of his holdings did the transaction impact, and what is his current ownership position?

The purchase increased his direct equity position by 17.32%, raising total direct holdings to 142,214 shares, which represents approximately 0.23% of Evertec's outstanding shares as of the latest data.

The purchase increased his direct equity position by 17.32%, raising total direct holdings to 142,214 shares, which represents approximately 0.23% of Evertec's outstanding shares as of the latest data. Did the transaction include any indirect or derivative activity?

No; all shares acquired were held directly with no participation from indirect entities or derivative exercises reported in this filing.

No; all shares acquired were held directly with no participation from indirect entities or derivative exercises reported in this filing. What market context may have informed the timing of the transaction?

The buy took place as Evertec shares were priced at $23.02 at the May 11, 2026 close, following a one-year total return of -36%, suggesting the purchase may reflect increased conviction after a significant share price decline and a period of reduced selling capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $950.95 million Net income (TTM) $132.64 million Dividend yield 0.69% 1-year price change (36%)

Company snapshot

Offers payment processing, merchant acquiring, core banking, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing services, with revenue primarily from transaction processing and business solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Operates a transaction-based business model, generating income from processing fees, network management, and value-added services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies.

Serves banks, merchants, corporations, and government entities, focusing on clients in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Evertec is a leading transaction processing and payment services provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, managing approximately 3 billion transactions annually. The company leverages its proprietary networks and diversified service offerings to deliver mission-critical solutions to financial institutions and corporate clients. Its regional scale and integrated platform underpin a strong competitive position in the electronic payments infrastructure market.

What this transaction means for investors

Vizcarrondo’s significant share purchase follows the release of Evertec’s first-quarter results on May 6. The company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $247.9 million, beating consensus estimates by 3.47%. The Latin America segment was particularly strong, with revenue rising 32% year over year to $110.3 million, buoyed in part by the recent acquisition of Tecnobank and positive foreign exchange effects from the appreciation of the Brazilian real.

While the company enjoys organic growth, it is also expanding via strategic acquisitions. Its purchase of Dimensa, a B2B financial software provider in Brazil, closed on April 30, and will contribute exposure to insurance and risk management, which Evertec previously lacked.

In late May, the company also announced it had entered into a strategic agreement with Transbank, the leading payment solutions operator in Chile and one of the largest acquirers in Latin America. As part of this partnership, Evertec will support Transbank’s transactional capabilities, granting it access to the company’s technology.

Nu Holdings and MercadoLibre have demonstrated that there is a significant investment opportunity in the Latin American fintech space. In fact, Evertec and MercadoLibre formed a strategic partnership in 2019, in which Evertec’s technology infrastructure supported MercadoLibre’s introduction of a Mastercard-branded, fully digital debit card in 2020. Both Evertec and MercadoLibre were down about 35% year over year as of May 11, as the market apparently remains focused on other investment stories, like artificial intelligence and aerospace.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Evertec, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.