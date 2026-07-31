Insider at Iconic Industrial Stock Sells $4.2 Million Worth of Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

The disposition of 17,032 shares on July 27, 2026, generated a total transaction value of $4.2 million.

The transaction represented an 87% reduction in total equity holdings, leaving a remaining balance of 2,505 shares.

The activity was structured as a conversion for sale, involving the exercise of 17,032 employee stock options at $200.61 followed by an immediate open-market disposition.

The transaction occurred while Honeywell International shares maintained a one-year return of 10% as of the July 27, 2026 transaction date.

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Kenneth J. West, Pres/CEO Process Technologies of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), sold 17,032 shares of common stock at $243.77 per share on July 27, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $4.2 million Shares sold 17,032 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,132 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 373 Post-transaction value $615,603.75

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($243.77); post-transaction value based on July 27, 2026, market close ($245.75).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this disposition?

The transaction was a cash-out of equity compensation in which the executive exercised options that were either fully vested or part of a multi-year vesting schedule, immediately realizing the spread between the $200.61 exercise price and the $243.77 sale price.

The transaction was a cash-out of equity compensation in which the executive exercised options that were either fully vested or part of a multi-year vesting schedule, immediately realizing the spread between the $200.61 exercise price and the $243.77 sale price. How does this affect the executive's total ownership interest?

Kenneth J. West reduced direct common stock ownership by 89%, though the executive retains 2,132 shares held directly, 373 shares held indirectly through a 401(k) plan, and 4,867 derivative securities in the form of employee stock options.

Kenneth J. West reduced direct common stock ownership by 89%, though the executive retains 2,132 shares held directly, 373 shares held indirectly through a 401(k) plan, and 4,867 derivative securities in the form of employee stock options. What is the valuation context for the remaining position?

The total beneficial ownership is valued at $618,860 based on the July 28, 2026, market close of $247.05, representing an insider ownership stake of 0.0008% in the company.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-28) $247.05 Market Capitalization $78.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $36.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $8.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified global technology and manufacturing conglomerate, with primary revenue derived from its Aerospace division, which supplies critical components, including auxiliary power units, propulsion systems, integrated avionics, environmental control systems, and electrical power solutions for the aviation and space industries.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and distribution of advanced technology products and systems across multiple industrial segments, including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

Honeywell serves a broad customer base encompassing commercial and regional airlines, aircraft manufacturers, defense and space agencies, building owners and operators, industrial enterprises, and automotive manufacturers across global markets.

Honeywell International Inc. is a global industrial conglomerate with a market capitalization of $78.3 billion and TTM revenues of $36.1 billion, employing approximately 101,000 personnel across diversified business segments. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated portfolio of aerospace technologies, building management systems, and industrial solutions, supported by significant research and development capabilities. With a one-year stock price appreciation of 9.59%, Honeywell demonstrates strong market performance and investor confidence in its diversified business model and operational execution.

What this transaction means for investors

An executive at Honeywell International (HON) sold 17,032 shares on July 27, 2026. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To start, it’s always important to recall that insiders can sell for many reasons, many of which have nothing to do with their view on the stock’s short-term price action. For example, some insiders sell as part of a long-term estate planning strategy. Others sell for tax purposes. Some may simply want to make a large charitable donation. In other words, context is key, along with a solid understanding of how the company is actually performing.

As for Honeywell, the company’s stock has underperformed in recent years. Since 2021, Honeywell stock has generated a total return of only 16%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has delivered an 81% total return, with a 12.6% CAGR.

However, there are signs that Honeywell might be turning a corner. The company recently reported positive second-quarter results. The company beat earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance.

While Honeywell still has much to prove, investors seeking exposure to an iconic industrial stock, might want to give the company a closer look.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Honeywell Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.