Insider Dumps 3,000 Shares of Well-Known Industrial Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

The director disposed of 3,000 shares for ~$147,000 on July 28, 2026, as part of a same-day option exercise and liquidation.

The transaction reduced the insider's total equity holdings by 4%, including the newly acquired shares from the option exercise.

The activity involved a direct equity sale, while the insider maintains an indirect position of 13,008 shares through a 401(k) plan.

The transaction was a routine exercise of director stock options that were immediately exercisable, with the insider retaining 71,698 total beneficial shares.

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Michael J. Ancius, a Director at Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of common stock on July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $147,000 Shares sold 3,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 58,690 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 13,008 Post-transaction value $3.45 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($49.00); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026, market close ($48.10).

Key questions

What were the mechanics of this derivative transaction?

Michael J. Ancius exercised 3,000 options at a strike price of $13.75 and sold the resulting shares at a weighted-average price of $49.00. This "cashless" exercise allowed the director to realize the gains from the option awards without increasing his long-term capital commitment to the company.

Michael J. Ancius exercised 3,000 options at a strike price of $13.75 and sold the resulting shares at a weighted-average price of $49.00. This "cashless" exercise allowed the director to realize the gains from the option awards without increasing his long-term capital commitment to the company. How is the remaining equity position structured?

Following the sale, the director's direct holdings include 58,690 shares: 46,668 held in a revocable trust shared with his wife and 12,022 held in a self-directed IRA. The 13,008 shares held indirectly are maintained within a Retirement Savings 401(k) Plan administered by the company.

Following the sale, the director's direct holdings include 58,690 shares: 46,668 held in a revocable trust shared with his wife and 12,022 held in a self-directed IRA. The 13,008 shares held indirectly are maintained within a Retirement Savings 401(k) Plan administered by the company. What is the director's remaining exposure to the stock?

In addition to the 71,698 shares of common stock held after this transaction, the director continues to hold 7,448 derivative securities, including stock options. This indicates continued participation in the company's equity performance beyond the shares currently held in the portfolio.

In addition to the 71,698 shares of common stock held after this transaction, the director continues to hold 7,448 derivative securities, including stock options. This indicates continued participation in the company's equity performance beyond the shares currently held in the portfolio. How does the transaction price compare to recent market performance?

The sale was executed at $49.00 per share, while Fastenal shares closed at $48.10 on the day of the transaction. As of July 28, 2026, market close, the stock has generated a one-year total return of 3%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-28) $48.10 Market Capitalization $54.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.4 billion

Company Snapshot

Fastenal operates as a global wholesale distributor of fasteners, tools, and industrial supplies, including threaded bolts, nuts, screws, studs, washers, and complementary products essential for manufacturing, construction, and equipment maintenance applications.

The company generates revenue through a diversified distribution model, leveraging an extensive network of locations across North America and international markets to supply industrial customers with mission-critical materials and services.

Fastenal serves a broad customer base, including manufacturers, construction companies, maintenance and repair operations, and original equipment manufacturers across multiple end markets and geographies.

Fastenal is a leading global industrial distributor with $8.7 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $54.8 billion, employing 21,339 personnel. The company maintains a competitive position through its extensive distribution infrastructure spanning North America and international markets, enabling efficient supply chain delivery to industrial and construction customers. With net income of $1.4 billion TTM, Fastenal demonstrates strong operational profitability and cash generation.

What this transaction means for investors

Michael J. Ancius, an executive at Fastenal Company (FAST), recently sold 3,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, it’s important to note that insiders sell shares for many reasons. Therefore, investors shouldn’t conclude that a sale means insiders believe the stock price is overvalued. Sales can occur to generate cash flow, pay taxes, or as part of a larger estate planning process.

Turning to Fastenal specifically, the stock has performed well over the last five years. During that period, Fastenal has delivered a total return (including dividends) of 92%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The S&P 500, by comparison, has generated an 81% total return, with a 12.6% CAGR.

The company recently reported earnings on July 14, 2026, delivering a solid quarter. Revenue increased by about 15% year-over-year, and the company met earnings per share expectations of $0.33. One area of weakness was gross margin, which now stands at 42.8%, down from 44.0% in 2022. Nonetheless, Fastenal appears to be navigating the new normal of supply chain challenges and tariffs reasonably well.

In summary, Fastenal remains a company to watch for investors seeking exposure to the industrial sector.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.