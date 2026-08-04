Insider Dumps 10,000 Shares of Iconic Retailer for $1.0 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

The transaction involved 10,000 shares at $100.00 per share, representing $1.0 million in gross proceeds on July 16, 2026.

The disposition reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 5%.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 6, 2026.

Lipesky retains direct ownership of ~183,000 shares following the completed transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch ›

Scott D. Lipesky, EVP and COO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), sold 10,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 16, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.0 million Shares sold 10,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 182,534 Post-transaction value $17.77 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($100.00); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026, market close ($97.37).

Key questions

How does this transaction align with the executive's equity position?

The sale represents a 5% reduction in Lipesky's direct Class A Common Stock holdings, reflecting a structured liquidity event rather than a comprehensive exit from the equity.

The sale represents a 5% reduction in Lipesky's direct Class A Common Stock holdings, reflecting a structured liquidity event rather than a comprehensive exit from the equity. What was the regulatory framework governing this disposition?

The transaction was automated under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 6, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

The transaction was automated under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 6, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. What is the scale of the executive's remaining exposure?

Following the sale, Lipesky maintains direct ownership of ~183,000 shares, which had a market value of $17.77 million as of the July 16, 2026, market close.

Following the sale, Lipesky maintains direct ownership of ~183,000 shares, which had a market value of $17.77 million as of the July 16, 2026, market close. What was the market environment at the time of execution?

Shares were priced at $100.00 per share at the time of the sale, during a period when the company had delivered a 9% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $95.24 Market Capitalization $4.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $501.4 million

Company Snapshot

Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a multi-brand omnichannel apparel retailer offering clothing, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children through its portfolio of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks.

The company generates revenue through a diversified distribution model encompassing company-operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms, wholesale partnerships, franchise arrangements, and licensing agreements across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The company serves a broad demographic of fashion-conscious consumers ranging from children to adults, with brand positioning spanning casual lifestyle wear to contemporary apparel across multiple price points and market segments.

Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a scaled omnichannel retailer with a market capitalization of $4.2 billion and TTM revenues of $5.3 billion, demonstrating significant scale within the apparel retail sector. The company's competitive positioning is anchored by its portfolio of established brands with distinct market identities, complemented by an integrated retail and digital infrastructure that enables direct-to-consumer engagement. With 43,200 employees globally, ANF maintains operational leverage across its diversified geographic footprint and multi-brand strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

Scott D. Lipesky, an executive at Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), recently sold 10,000 shares of ANF stock, according to a recent SEC filing. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, it’s important to recap a fundamental reality about insider transactions: Insiders sell for a multitude of reasons. Sometimes it’s for tax purposes. Sometimes, as in this case, it’s part of a pre-arranged sales plan. Sometimes it’s simply to generate cash flow. Yet some investors always assume it’s because the executive believes the stock is overpriced. While that may be the case, it’s better to never assume and to dig into the results instead.

With that in mind, how is Abercrombie & Fitch doing? The short answer is that the company’s stock has outperformed the market over the last few years. Since 2021, ANF stock has delivered a total return of 182%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. That beats the benchmark S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 83.8%, with a CAGR of 13.0% over the same period.

What’s more, recent results point to ongoing success for the company. In May, ANF reported first-quarter results. Earnings per share beat consensus estimates ($1.47 vs. $1.27). The company credited improved inventory management and lower promotional activity. Management reiterated a 4% revenue growth rate for the rest of the year, along with operating margins in the 12.0% to 12.5% range. In addition, ANF boasts a strong, debt-free balance sheet.

As for concerns, there are ongoing worries that the overall consumer market could be weakening, which would threaten ANF’s revenue and margins. In addition, geopolitical storm clouds, such as the conflict in the Middle East, have already resulted in lost revenue. Finally, analysts have noted that ANF’s Hollister brand has shown some weakness, with comparable sales down 2% due to increased promotions.

In short, investors seeking a retail stock would do well to consider ANF. Granted, as with all consumer brands, there is uncertainty about consumer health given the current macroeconomic environment. However, ANF stock has shown the ability to deliver excellent performance.

Should you buy stock in Abercrombie & Fitch right now?

Before you buy stock in Abercrombie & Fitch, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.