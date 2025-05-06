Insider Decision Unfolding At Semler Scientific: William Chang Exercises Options, Resulting In $0

On May 6, it was revealed in an SEC filing that William Chang, Director at Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Chang, Director at Semler Scientific, exercising stock options for 0 shares of SMLR. The total transaction was valued at $0.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Semler Scientific shares down by 0.68%, trading at $33.35. At this price, Chang's 0 shares are worth $0.

Discovering Semler Scientific: A Closer Look

Semler Scientific Inc is a United States based company that is engaged in providing technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary products and services that assist customers, including insurance plans, physicians, and risk assessment groups, in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. The company markets its vascular-testing product under the QuantaFlo brand, which is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. also invest in bitcoin and have adopted bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset. Company's healthcare technology solutions business is predominant operational focus, providing cash flows and enabling it to pursue bitcoin.

Understanding the Numbers: Semler Scientific's Finances

Revenue Growth: Semler Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 91.12% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Semler Scientific's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.64.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 6.55 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.76 , Semler Scientific's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Semler Scientific's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 15.59, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Semler Scientific's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SMLR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 Lake Street Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2022 B. Riley Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2022 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SMLR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.