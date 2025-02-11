Insider Decision: Todd Cooper Offloads $8.44M Worth Of Celestica Stock

On February 10, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Todd Cooper, President at Celestica (NYSE:CLS) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica. The total transaction value is $8,435,793.

Celestica's shares are actively trading at $127.78, experiencing a down of 1.89% during Tuesday's morning session.

Delving into Celestica's Background

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Celestica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 11.67%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Celestica's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.3.

Debt Management: Celestica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.07 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.6 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.01 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

