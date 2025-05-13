Insider Decision: SVF Investments UK Ltd Offloads $772.50M Worth Of Coupang Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 13, by SVF Investments UK Ltd, 10% Owner at Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Ltd executed a sale of 30,000,000 shares of Coupang with a total value of $772,500,000.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Coupang shares are trading at $26.43, showing a up of 1.09%.

Delving into Coupang's Background

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the US, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

A Deep Dive into Coupang's Financials

Revenue Growth: Coupang displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 29.29% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coupang's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: Coupang's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 186.71 , Coupang's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.54 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.05 reflects market recognition of Coupang's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coupang's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPNG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CPNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.