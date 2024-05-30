Insider Decision: Robert M Klein Offloads $538K Worth Of Advanced Drainage Systems Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 29, Robert M Klein, EVP at Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Klein's decision to sell 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $538,231.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Advanced Drainage Systems shares down by 0.0%, trading at $171.76.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The company's operating segment includes Pipe; Infiltrator; International and Allied Products and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipe segment. The company serves Agriculture; Aviation and Military; Mining; Residential; Transportation; Healthcare and Education and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Advanced Drainage Systems's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Advanced Drainage Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 38.54%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Advanced Drainage Systems exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.22.

Debt Management: Advanced Drainage Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.63 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.72 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Advanced Drainage Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 15.57, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Advanced Drainage Systems's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.