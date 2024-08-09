Insider Decision: Preston Hopson Offloads $1.17M Worth Of Tetra Tech Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 8, Preston Hopson, SVP at Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Hopson executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech with a total value of $1,165,350.

Monitoring the market, Tetra Tech's shares down by 0.0% at $231.76 during Friday's morning.

Delving into Tetra Tech's Background

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Key Indicators: Tetra Tech's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Tetra Tech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 16.6%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tetra Tech's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.6.

Debt Management: Tetra Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 42.92 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.45, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Tetra Tech's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 24.3, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tetra Tech's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.