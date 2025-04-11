Insider Decision: Kevin Chang Keun Yoon Offloads $62.50M Worth Of Acushnet Holdings Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on April 10, by Kevin Chang Keun Yoon, Director at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Yoon's recent move involves selling 935,907 shares of Acushnet Holdings. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $62,500,150.

Monitoring the market, Acushnet Holdings's shares down by 0.0% at $60.86 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Acushnet Holdings: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Acushnet Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 22.61% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: Acushnet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Acushnet Holdings's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 18.06 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.58 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.1 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Acushnet Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

