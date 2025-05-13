Insider Decision: Kathryn Rowen Offloads $266K Worth Of Vontier Stock

It was reported on May 13, that Kathryn Rowen, SVP at Vontier (NYSE:VNT) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Rowen opted to sell 7,344 shares of Vontier, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $266,873.

Vontier shares are trading up 0.89% at $36.95 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Get to Know Vontier Better

Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3 billion in sales in 2024.

Vontier: A Financial Overview

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vontier's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 47.25% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vontier's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.59. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Vontier's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 14.89 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.88 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Vontier's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.21, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

