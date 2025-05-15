Insider Decision: Joanne Barbara Edwards Offloads $55K Worth Of Standex International Stock

Joanne Barbara Edwards, Director at Standex International (NYSE:SXI), disclosed an insider sell on May 14, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International. The total transaction value is $55,426.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Standex International shares down by 0.0%, trading at $156.59.

Discovering Standex International: A Closer Look

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. It has five reportable segments; Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa (EMEA), and other regions.

Standex International's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Standex International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 39.67% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.83, Standex International showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Standex International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 31.01 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.51 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Standex International's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 20.6, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

