Insider Decision: Jeffrey Gould Offloads $136K Worth Of One Liberty Props Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on July 10, by Jeffrey Gould, Senior Vice President at One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Gould's recent move involves selling 5,813 shares of One Liberty Props. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $136,314.

One Liberty Props's shares are actively trading at $23.4, experiencing a up of 0.13% during Thursday's morning session.

About One Liberty Props

One Liberty Properties Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. OLP owns hundred and ten properties, including three properties owned by consolidated joint ventures and two properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. The hundred and ten properties are located in thirty one states. The group generates the majority of its revenue in the form of rental income.

One Liberty Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Challenges: One Liberty Props's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 80.3%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): One Liberty Props's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, One Liberty Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 17.18 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for One Liberty Props's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.31 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): One Liberty Props's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 11.85, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

