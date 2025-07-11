Insider Decision: Gene Soo Yoon Yoon Offloads $62.51M Worth Of Acushnet Holdings Stock

It was reported on July 10, that Gene Soo Yoon Yoon, Board Member at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Yoon's decision to sell 953,406 shares of Acushnet Holdings was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $62,508,443.

Acushnet Holdings shares are trading down 0.0% at $78.25 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Acushnet Holdings

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Acushnet Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 47.94% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Holdings's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.62.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Acushnet Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 21.35 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Acushnet Holdings's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.99 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.62, Acushnet Holdings demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

