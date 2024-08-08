Insider Decision: Gary D Fields Exercises Options At AAON For $2.92M

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on August 8, as Fields, CEO at AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Fields, CEO at AAON, exercised stock options for 51,648 shares of AAON, resulting in a transaction value of $2,915,013.

AAON shares are trading down 0.0% at $85.92 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $85.92, this makes Fields's 51,648 shares worth $2,915,013.

Unveiling the Story Behind AAON

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. AAON's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets, primarily in North America.

Breaking Down AAON's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: AAON's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 36.07%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): AAON's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.64. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: AAON's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.53.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.0 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): AAON's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.81 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of AAON's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.