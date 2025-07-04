Insider Decision: GARY BURNISON Offloads $7.40M Worth Of Korn Ferry Stock

GARY BURNISON, CEO at Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), reported an insider sell on July 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: BURNISON's recent move involves selling 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $7,402,489.

As of Friday morning, Korn Ferry shares are down by 0.88%, currently priced at $73.98.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The company's segment includes Consulting; Digital; Executive Search; Professional Search & Interim; and RPO. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Executive Search segment and Consulting segment. The consulting segment aligns organizational structure, culture, performance, development, and people to drive sustainable growth by addressing four fundamental organizational and talent needs. The Executive search segment helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other C-suite/senior executive and general management talent to deliver lasting impact.

Korn Ferry: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Korn Ferry's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.84% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 88.52% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Korn Ferry's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.23.

Debt Management: Korn Ferry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 16.23 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.43 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 7.63 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Korn Ferry's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KFY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KFY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.