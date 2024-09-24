Insider Decision: Ashley Kavanaugh Offloads $399K Worth Of Range Resources Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 23, by Ashley Kavanaugh, VP at Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Kavanaugh's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 12,700 shares of Range Resources. The total transaction value is $399,389.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Range Resources shares are trading at $31.59, showing a up of 0.22%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Breaking Down Range Resources's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Range Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 17.01%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Range Resources exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.12.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.84 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Range Resources's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.25 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.62 reflects market recognition of Range Resources's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Range Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.