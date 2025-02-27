Insider Decision: Anatol Feygin Offloads $5.08M Worth Of Cheniere Energy Stock

Anatol Feygin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), disclosed an insider sell on February 27, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Feygin sold 23,478 shares of Cheniere Energy. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $5,081,348.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Cheniere Energy shares up by 0.47%, trading at $220.02.

Delving into Cheniere Energy's Background

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Key Indicators: Cheniere Energy's Financial Health

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Cheniere Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.02% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 42.58%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cheniere Energy's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 4.35. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, Cheniere Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 15.42 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.19 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Cheniere Energy's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 9.55, Cheniere Energy could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

