Insider Confidence On Display: Matthew R. Miller Acquires $101K In Granite Ridge Resources Stock

Matthew R. Miller, Board Member at Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT), disclosed an insider purchase on June 16, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Miller made a significant move by purchasing 17,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $101,660.

Monitoring the market, Granite Ridge Resources's shares down by 0.0% at $5.98 during Monday's morning.

Get to Know Granite Ridge Resources Better

Granite Ridge Resources Inc is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and other prolific U.S. basins in partnership with operators. It generates maximum revenue from Oil.

Breaking Down Granite Ridge Resources's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Granite Ridge Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 40.57% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Granite Ridge Resources's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: Granite Ridge Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Granite Ridge Resources's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 66.44 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.88 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Granite Ridge Resources's EV/EBITDA ratio at 4.51 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

