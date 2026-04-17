Insider Buys $2 Million of Mach Units Despite Stock Falling 5% This Past Year

Key Points

The chairman of MNR acquired 153,256 common units at around $13.05 per unit, representing a total outlay of about $2.0 million on April 13, 2026.

This purchase was executed through two indirect entities—Tom L. Ward 1992 Revocable Living Trust and WCT Resources LLC—with Ward exercising control over both and disclaiming full beneficial ownership except for his direct economic interest.

Ward retains roughly 28 million common units (direct and indirect) in other share classes, which can be converted to common stock.

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On April 13, 2026, Tom L. Ward disclosed the purchase of 153,256 common units of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) for a total consideration of approximately $2.0 million, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 153,256 Transaction value ~$2.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.05); post-transaction value based on April 13, 2026 market close ($12.77).

Key questions

What is the structure and nature of this transaction?

This purchase involved two indirect entities—Tom L. Ward 1992 Revocable Living Trust and WCT Resources LLC—with Tom L. Ward exercising control over both, and disclaiming full beneficial ownership except for his direct economic interest.

This purchase involved two indirect entities—Tom L. Ward 1992 Revocable Living Trust and WCT Resources LLC—with Tom L. Ward exercising control over both, and disclaiming full beneficial ownership except for his direct economic interest. Does the insider hold any remaining exposure to Mach Natural Resources LP after this transaction?

Ward continues to maintain substantial exposure via 28,008,676 common units (across direct and indirect holdings in other classes).

Ward continues to maintain substantial exposure via 28,008,676 common units (across direct and indirect holdings in other classes). How does this activity compare to Ward’s historical trading and holding patterns?

Across reported events since October 2023, this is among the larger purchases in terms of share volume, but there is insufficient sell-side history to establish a cadence or trend for disposition activity.

Across reported events since October 2023, this is among the larger purchases in terms of share volume, but there is insufficient sell-side history to establish a cadence or trend for disposition activity. What is the relevant context for interpreting this transaction’s size or timing?

The transaction occurred at a price close to the recent market close (around $13.05 per unit versus $12.77 at close on April 13, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $285.97 million Dividend yield 15% Price (as of market close April 13, 2026) $12.77

* 1-year performance is calculated using April 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Mach Natural Resources LP generates revenue primarily from the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Anadarko Basin region.

The company operates an upstream business model, monetizing hydrocarbon reserves through exploration, extraction, and sale to downstream processors and energy markets.

Primary customers include refiners, utilities, and industrial buyers seeking reliable supplies of oil and natural gas products.

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent oil and gas producer focused on the Anadarko Basin, leveraging operational scale and regional expertise to maximize hydrocarbon recovery. The company pursues disciplined acquisitions and efficient field development to drive cash flow and sustain a robust dividend. Its competitive position is underpinned by a concentrated asset base and a focus on operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

Based on filing footnotes, this move was an insider accumulation tied to a broader offering, which can matter more than a one-off open-market buy. For long-term investors, participation in a public underwritten deal might suggest conviction at scale, especially when insiders are willing to step in alongside selling unitholders rather than wait for a lower price.



As for fundamentals, Mach generated $1.2 billion in revenue and $143 million in net income in 2025, alongside $593 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company also paid $244 million in distributions last year and has returned $643 million since its IPO. Meanwhile, proved reserves jumped 109% to 705 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a PV-10 of $3.1 billion.



The structure here is also key. Ward-controlled entities purchased 76,628 units each at $13.05 as part of the offering, reinforcing exposure while liquidity was being created. That is a different signal than opportunistic buying, as it shows willingness to absorb supply and maintain ownership through a transition.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.