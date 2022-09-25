Insider Buying: Wallis Marsh Just Spent US$90k On U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Wallis Marsh, who is a company insider, recently bought US$90k worth of stock, for US$2.98 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Wallis Marsh was the biggest purchase of U.S. Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months U.S. Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$3.35. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:USEG Insider Trading Volume September 25th 2022

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of U.S. Energy shares, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About U.S. Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest U.S. Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing U.S. Energy. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for U.S. Energy (4 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

