Insider Buying: The WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO Just Bought 2.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, recently paid US$4.98 per share to buy US$249k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.9%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WeWork

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO Sandeep Mathrani was not the only time they bought WeWork shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$8.46 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 157.60k shares for US$966k. But they sold 11.69k shares for US$78k. In total, WeWork insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$6.13 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WE Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. WeWork insiders own about US$167m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WeWork Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about WeWork. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing WeWork. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for WeWork (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

