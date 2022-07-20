Insider Buying: The VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) President Just Bought 3.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) President, Patrick Lavelle, recently bought US$96k worth of stock, for US$6.31 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

VOXX International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Beat Kahli made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$333k worth of shares at a price of US$10.37 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 382.20k shares for US$4.1m. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for US$10k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by VOXX International insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:VOXX Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Insider Ownership of VOXX International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that VOXX International insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At VOXX International Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of VOXX International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that VOXX International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

