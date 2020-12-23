Insider Buying: The Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought 11% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Scott Helm, recently paid US$17.81 per share to buy US$356k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

Vistra Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Curtis Morgan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$749k worth of shares at a price of US$18.19 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$18.13. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Curtis Morgan was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.4m for 255.10k shares. But they sold 18.66k shares for US$387k. In total, Vistra insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VST Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of Vistra

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Vistra insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vistra Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Vistra we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vistra. Be aware that Vistra is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

