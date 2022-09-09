Insider Buying: The Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) Chairman of the Board Just Bought US$61k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that William Dittmar, the Chairman of the Board of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) recently shelled out US$61k to buy stock, at US$33.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virginia National Bankshares

Notably, that recent purchase by William Dittmar is the biggest insider purchase of Virginia National Bankshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$33.00. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Virginia National Bankshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Virginia National Bankshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:VABK Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Virginia National Bankshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Virginia National Bankshares insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Virginia National Bankshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Virginia National Bankshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Virginia National Bankshares. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Virginia National Bankshares.

Of course Virginia National Bankshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.