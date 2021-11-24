Insider Buying: The ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) President Just Bought 26% More Shares

Potential ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Scott Drake, recently bought US$500k worth of stock, paying US$5.60 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 26%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ViewRay

Notably, that recent purchase by Scott Drake is the biggest insider purchase of ViewRay shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.58. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

ViewRay insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:VRAY Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of ViewRay

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of ViewRay shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ViewRay Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ViewRay insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ViewRay. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ViewRay you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

