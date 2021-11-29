Insider Buying: The Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO Just Bought 178% More Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, David Brown, recently bought a whopping US$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$34.62. That increased their holding by a full 178%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Victory Capital Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by David Brown is the biggest insider purchase of Victory Capital Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$34.00. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Victory Capital Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VCTR Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Victory Capital Holdings insiders own 7.7% of the company, currently worth about US$177m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Victory Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Victory Capital Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Victory Capital Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

