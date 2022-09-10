Insider Buying: The TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Independent Director Just Bought 1.9% More Shares

Potential TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Anthony Leggio, recently bought US$124k worth of stock, paying US$45.80 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.9%.

TriCo Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Cory Giese, sold US$210k worth of shares at a price of US$42.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$47.06. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.9% of Cory Giese's holding. Cory Giese was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TCBK Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of TriCo Bancshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. TriCo Bancshares insiders own about US$120m worth of shares (which is 7.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The TriCo Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TriCo Bancshares. For example - TriCo Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

