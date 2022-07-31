Insider Buying: The Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Global Chief Executive Officer Just Bought 5.1% More Shares

Potential Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shareholders may wish to note that the Global Chief Executive Officer, Holger Bartel, recently bought US$136k worth of stock, paying US$5.44 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.1%.

Travelzoo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Global Chief Executive Officer Holger Bartel was not their only trade of Travelzoo shares this year. Earlier in the year, they sold shares at a price ofUS$14.25 per share in a -US$2.0m transaction. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.09). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Travelzoo shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TZOO Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Travelzoo insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Travelzoo Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Travelzoo, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Travelzoo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Travelzoo has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

